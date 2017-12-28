Von Miller delivers vote of confidence for Vance Joseph

Dec 10, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) following the win over the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

ENGLEWOOD - Vance Joseph just got an enormous vote of confidence from his best player.

“It was just a tough hand that he was dealt,’’ Von Miller said of the Denver Broncos’ head coach. “I feel that Coach VJ is one of my favorite coaches that I have ever played with.’’

It appears the Broncos’ braintrust of John Elway and Joe Ellis will bring Joseph back for a second season despite the team’s disappointing 5-10 season with eight losses coming by at least 10 points.

However, Elway, who will ultimately make the call, has yet to definitively declare Joseph’s return. And so, there is some uncertainty as the Broncos get ready to play their final game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at eventually to be renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Miller, the Broncos’ star outside linebacker who has 10 sacks with one game to go, is endorsing Joseph’s return.

“I respect him for not changing and being the exact same coach that he was Day 1 in the spring that he is today,’’ Miller said “I respect him for that. I respect him for not changing his philosophies and being the exact same person and believing in his dreams.

“If the shoes were switched and the roles were switched, I would want a player to do the same for me. That’s just what we’re trying to do. It will turn. It will turn. It’s just a tough year this year. It was a tough year last year. We have great leadership. We have great guys in our locker room, we just have to put it on the football field. And, we will get it done. I believe in everything at Dove Valley. We will be good.”

