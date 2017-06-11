Von Miller holds 3rd Annual Go-Kart Grand Prix for Von's Vision

Von Miller hosts 3rd Annual Von's Vision Go-Kart Grand Prix (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

Some Broncos took to the race track for a good cause.

Von Miller hosted his annual 3rd Annual Von's Vision Go-Kart Grand Prix at K1 Speed in Highlands Ranch to help raise money for his foundation which provides financially-disadvantaged youth with proper eyewear.

A group of foundation supporters and Von's Bronco teammates put on a helmet and buckled in before speeding around the corners for the quickest lap time.

The foundation supporters and Broncos were divided into teams and their times averaged. The team with the quickest time becomes the Celebrity Grand Prix Champion.

During an event in late April, a hundred visually-impaired children were given glasses from the money raised during last year's Von's Vision Grand Prix.

