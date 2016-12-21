Ware and Santa join Sanders on the Broncos Huddle

Behind the scenes of Broncos Huddle with DeMarcus Ware (Photo: Caitlin Kingsbury)

DENVER - Demarcus Ware and Santa Claus were both special guests on a Christmas edition of the Broncos Huddle.

Cartoonist Drew Litton also joined the program to show us his version of the two Broncos stars.

Ware, who was named the Darrent Willams good guy award winner by the media earlier this week, made his first appearance on the show this season. It's also the 3rd straight season he's appeared.

Ware, who is currently 8th in the NFL for all time sacks, showed off his technique on how to get to the quarterback. He also had a little fun on the show as Santa Claus, a surprise guest, explained to the linebacker how to really pull of the Santa look.

Both Ware and Sanders downplayed the friction between the Broncos offense and defense, insisting that it was just about passion not division.

The Broncos need to likely win their last two games and get help to make the playoffs.

