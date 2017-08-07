KUSA
Weather will close Broncos Training Camp to public

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 7:21 AM. MDT August 07, 2017

ENGLEWOOD - Stormy weather will bring the Broncos Training Camp indoors on Monday.

Rain and thunderstorms will be widespread throughout the afternoon and evening. 

At around 6:50 a.m. the Broncos Vice President of Public Relations at Denver Broncos Football Club, Patrick Smyth,  tweeted that due to the weather practice will head inside and be closed to the public.

 

