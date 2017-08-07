Weather will close Broncos Training Camp to public

ENGLEWOOD - Stormy weather will bring the Broncos Training Camp indoors on Monday.

Rain and thunderstorms will be widespread throughout the afternoon and evening.

At around 6:50 a.m. the Broncos Vice President of Public Relations at Denver Broncos Football Club, Patrick Smyth, tweeted that due to the weather practice will head inside and be closed to the public.

Due to inclement weather, today's Broncos practice will be closed to the public. The team will practice inside in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) August 7, 2017

