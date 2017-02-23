Which quarterback will the Broncos choose?

The Broncos seem to have a renewed attitude after hiring a new coaching staff and the addition of new players coming soon; however, whether that will last will come down to their quarterback selection.
The staff needs to settle on a starter among Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, and maybe even--Tony Romo?
Each quarterback has their own strengths and weaknesses, as the Broncos will need to determine whether a highly-touted first-round draft pick, an accomplished understudy or a veteran quarterback will be right for the job.
What do you think? Who should the Broncos start at quarterback in 2017?
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs