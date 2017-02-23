Which quarterback will the Broncos choose?

Trevor Siemian (left), Paxton Lynch (center), and Tony Romo (right) (Photo: USA TODAY Sports - Matthew Emmons, Ron Chenoy, Isaiah J. Downing)

The Broncos seem to have a renewed attitude after hiring a new coaching staff and the addition of new players coming soon; however, whether that will last will come down to their quarterback selection.

The staff needs to settle on a starter among Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, and maybe even--Tony Romo?

Each quarterback has their own strengths and weaknesses, as the Broncos will need to determine whether a highly-touted first-round draft pick, an accomplished understudy or a veteran quarterback will be right for the job.

What do you think? Who should the Broncos start at quarterback in 2017?

(© 2017 KUSA)