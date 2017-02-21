Will the Broncos get another year out of DeMarcus Ware?

Sep 8, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) reacts after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER - What is DeMarcus Ware's future with the Denver Broncos in the coming season?



When the Broncos placed Ware on injured reserve for the final game, even though he wasn't terribly hurt, it was a sign that he had played his last game in Denver.

However, a funny thing happened. The Broncos hired Vance Joseph as their new head coach and Joseph has let it be known that he wants Ware back. General Manager John Elway wants his new head coach to be happy and now that Ware is a free agent the team will have to negotiate a new deal.

The Broncos cut his pay from 10 million dollars to 6.5 million last year and it would likely have to be cut again.

The 6-foot-4 outside linebacker has been banged up each of the past two years and turns 35 this summer.

If he does return, the Broncos will have to put him on a play count. Despite their effort to implement this the past two years, the coaching staff would end up sending Ware in for 40-50 snaps in close games to try and win.

DeMarcus Ware is a terrific leader; however, the younger players won't follow a guy if he's not playing.

Will DeMarcus Ware join the Broncos for another season?

