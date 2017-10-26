Wolfe battling injuries, iffy for Chiefs

Derek Wolfe #95 of the Denver Broncos reacts against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 12, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD - Among the Denver Broncos’ players battling injuries this week is Derek Wolfe, the team’s top defensive lineman.

Following the Broncos’ 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Wolfe walked through the visiting locker room of StubHub Center with a badly discolored left foot.

Wolfe also had a cumbersome splint contraption on his left ring finger Wednesday, the result of a torn tendon.

“I’ll be fine, though,’’ said Wolfe, who leads Broncos defensive linemen by a considerable margin with 78 percent playing time.

The Broncos need Wolfe as this week the opponent is the Kansas City Chiefs, who boast the NFL’s top running back in rookie Kareem Hunt. Not only is Hunt leading the league with 717 yards rushing on 5.8 yards per carry, he’s added another 285 yards off 25 receptions.

He is the only player in NFL history who has started his career with seven consecutive games of at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

If Wolfe can’t play Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos would start Shelby Harris or Zach Kerr at the defensive end spot opposite Adam Gotsis.

Perhaps, the Broncos can also try to get more production from second-round rookie DeMarcus Walker, who has just two tackles and no sacks in six games of limited playing time. Walker was drafted as a 3-4 defensive end, but was switched to outside linebacker after Shane Ray suffered a wrist injury on the first day of training camp.

Follow @MikeKlis

© 2017 KUSA-TV