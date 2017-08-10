Women and men on same courses at Colorado Classic

Generic photo of bicycles (Photo: Nigel Roddis)

COLORADO SPRINGS - When it comes to racing, Ruth Winder and Katie Hall with team United Healthcare have raced across courses all around the world.

And they’ll be the first to tell you at the professional level it’s not often men and women get to race the same courses.

“It’s not too often but it is pretty cool,” said Winder.

At the Colorado Classic, more than 70 women racers are taking on the same course as the more than 90 men.

“I’m really excited! These courses are challenging courses,” said Hall.

It's giving fans twice as much excitement on the race course.

“I think it’s good for fans to be in one location,” said Winder.

While giving Winder, Hall and their United Healthcare teammates the chance to gear up for some historic racing in Colorado.

“Really great to be able to experience it,” said Winder.

