You might be giving up on the Denver Broncos, but these cats aren't giving up hope

DENVER - You might be upset with the Denver Broncos after their painful back-to-back losses.
The Dumb Friends League hosted a "Meow-day Night Football picks" to bring some hope back to Broncos nation before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The cats clearly favored the Broncos to win Monday night's game.
The @broncos need a win tonight & adoptable cats at @dumbfriendsleague think they can do it! They clearly favored the #broncos in this week’s Meow-day Night Football picks! #hometownteam #mnf #nfl #football #cats #catsofinstagram #catstagram #catsofinsta @broncos @nfl @chiefs #denver #denverbroncos #adoptdontshop
