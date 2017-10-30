KUSA
You might be giving up on the Denver Broncos, but these cats aren't giving up hope

KUSA 4:35 PM. MDT October 30, 2017

DENVER - You might be upset with the Denver Broncos after their painful back-to-back losses.

The Dumb Friends League hosted a "Meow-day Night Football picks" to bring some hope back to Broncos nation before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The cats clearly favored the Broncos to win Monday night's game. 

 

