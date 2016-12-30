FIX THIS - We’re just a couple of days away from ringing in the new year, and what better way to do it, than with confetti! Yes, they make small confetti launchers you can buy…. OR… you can make your own!

Here’s what you need:

Decorative paper

Decorative tape

Confetti

Balloons

Packing tape

Ruler

Scissors

Pen

Empty toilet paper roll

Directions:

1. To start, grab your toilet paper roll and a balloon. The balloon is what we’re using to help launch the confetti! Cut the balloon in half, and stretch it over one end of the toilet paper roll.

2. When it’s nice and tight, use your packing tape to secure it.

3. Once it’s secure, tie the end of the balloon.

4. Now it’s time to decorate over the balloon and packing tape! I chose to use a mixture of paper and decorative tape, but you can really do this any way that you want to!

5. Once you’re finished, fill it with confetti!

6. Believe it or not, this is where it gets tricky. My first couple of tries were total fails. My mistake was putting too much confetti in to begin with. It turns out less is more! Yours will launch perfectly if you only fill it 1/8 of the way full.

Who’s ready to party?

