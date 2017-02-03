Super Bowl Sunday: Mini tacos and tiny deep dish pizzas

FIX THIS - I don’t know what I’ll like best about the Super Bowl this year: the yummy food or the commercials. This week, I decided to take one for the team and try out 2 different Super Bowl-worthy recipes I found on Pinterest, mini tacos and mini deep dish pizzas. One, I modified, the other I left alone.

Let’s start with the tacos. The biggest complaint online was that the prep for this snack was too intensive. Fortunately, I have a solution!

You’ll need:

Mini muffin pan

1 lbs ground beef

Your favorite salsa (I like “On the Border”, Chunky, medium heat)

Shredded nacho cheese

An avocado

Corn tortillas (preferably with a small ingredient list)

Directions:

1. Cut small, 3 inch, circles out of the corn tortillas. If you don’t have a cookie cutter that will work for this, a can works just fine, too. Since I have 24 spaces to fill, I cut 24 these out.

2. Make each circle pliable, so you can bend them into the muffin tin. You can do this one of two ways: Place them in the microwave for 20 seconds, or lightly fry each side in hot olive oil. Both work great, but the olive oil version may be a little tastier.

3. Place each cut out into your muffin tin. You’ll have to fold them to make them fit.

4. Put them in a 350 degree oven for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the tortilla is crispy. Let it cool.

5. While the tortillas are baking, brown your meat.

6. Once your meat is cooked, add about ½ to ¾ of your jar of salsa to the meat and sautee it until the liquid cooks down.

7. Now add the meat to your slightly cooled taco bowls!

8. Top each with some cheese and a small piece of avocado.

9. Serve immediately!

These were a HUGE hit with my family, including my picky eaters who see green and run! Here's the original recipe.

The mini pizzas worked out perfectly. You’ll need a regular size muffin tin for this recipe, flour tortillas, pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan cheese and mini pepperoni’s. Believe it or not, you can find those, right now, at your local grocery store! For the rest of the steps, check out the original recipe here.

