How to Make Decoupaged Storage Jars
Give those glass jars another life before they head off to the recycling bin! This eco-friendly craft from our DIY producer Robert Mahar creates a lovely set of storage jars with decoupaged lids and washi tape labels to keep office supplies neat and tidy.
KUSA 2:03 PM. MDT July 20, 2017
