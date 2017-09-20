5th Grade Teacher on Leave After Giving KKK Role Play Assignment
Fifth grade students in South carolina were given an assignment where they were asked to imagine what it would be like being a member of the KKK during the Civil War. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KUSA 10:21 AM. MDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Should you consider freezing your credit?Sep 20, 2017, 8:33 a.m.
-
CDOT plows its first snow of the season in Colorado!Sep 20, 2017, 9:08 a.m.
-
Juvenile shot near Aurora intersectionSep 20, 2017, 11:16 a.m.