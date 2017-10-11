Amazon's New Kindle is Bigger and Waterproof

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Man threatens to make ‘Las Vegas Part 2' attack on…Oct 11, 2017, 12:01 p.m.
-
Autopsy reveals details in murder of Thornton girlOct 11, 2017, 12:20 p.m.
-
Copa Airlines welcomed as DIA's newest airlineOct 11, 2017, 11:33 a.m.