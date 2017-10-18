Aspiring Pastor's Wife Suffered 123 Knife Wounds After He Claims He Found Her Dead on the Floor
A North Carolina newlywed had over 123 knife wounds on her after her husband Said in a 9-1-1 call that he thought he had killed her. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KUSA 6:04 AM. MDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Teen accused of stabbing siblings and dad previously…Oct 17, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Suspects caught on camera trying to rob pot shopOct 18, 2017, 5:29 a.m.
-
Denver Weather ForecastMay 30, 2016, 3:58 p.m.