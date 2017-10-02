Being A Bad Boss Will Make You Happier, But Not For Long

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
'There was blood everywhere': Coloradan describes…Oct. 2, 2017, 1:34 p.m.
-
Woman found slain on side of I-25 identifiedOct. 2, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 58 killed, 500 others injuredOct. 2, 2017, 2:13 a.m.