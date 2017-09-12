CDC: At Least 39 People Sick After Contact With Puppies At Petland Stores

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Shelby Harris saves Broncos in 24-21 defeat of ChargersSep 11, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
-
Troopers seek driver who hit, killed young boySep 11, 2017, 10:20 p.m.
-
Coroner: Girls found dead in southwest Colorado were…Sep 11, 2017, 5:06 p.m.