Chamber Of Commerce Files Lawsuit To Stop Consumers From Filing Lawsuits
The Chamber of Commerce, the largest lobbying group in Washington by far has filed a lawsuit against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to stop customers from filing class action lawsuits. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KUSA 4:33 PM. MDT October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
LIVE COVERAGE: Raiders at BroncosOct. 1, 2017, 9:00 a.m.
-
Pat Bowlen's brother John seeks to sell minority…Oct. 1, 2017, 2:55 p.m.
-
Fort Collins man dies while climbing at RMNPOct. 1, 2017, 12:23 p.m.