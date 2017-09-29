Chattanooga Woman Loses Both Eyes in Gruesome Attack

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
DPD Chief White taken to hospital after crashSep 29, 2017, 6:52 a.m.
-
Nintendo fans line up for a chance to buy a piece of…Sep 29, 2017, 5:00 a.m.
-
Here's what you can get for free or discounted on…Sep 29, 2017, 5:59 a.m.