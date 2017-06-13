Conservative Groups Target Rachel Maddow and Anderson Cooper Over Promoting 'Conspiracy Theories'
The war against news outlets is heating up, and it's not just Fox News that's feeling the pressure. Now MSNBC and CNN are too. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) explains.
KUSA 8:14 PM. MDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes 11 animals
-
'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison
-
Tuesday overnight forecast
-
Could it be? Air Force One over Colorado? Sorta
-
Man arrested in Logan County fire that scorched 32,000 acres Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017
-
Youth sports leagues cracking down on outspoken parents
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Police investigating possible road rage death in Greeley
-
Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving
More Stories
-
Families of Aurora victims object to NBC interviewJun 13, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
-
Fast-moving Dead Dog Fire near Rangely now pushing…Jun 13, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
-
MAP: What wildfires are burning in Colorado right now?Jun 13, 2017, 3:25 p.m.