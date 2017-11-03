Daughter Shares Heart-Wrenching Letter Dying Mother Wrote Her Before She Passed
Before passing away from cancer at the age of 55, Peggy Summers wrote letters to her loved ones, expressing her love and offering advice for the future. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KUSA 10:19 AM. MDT November 03, 2017
