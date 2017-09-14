Federal Trade Commission Opens Probe On Equifax After Historic Hack
The Federal Trade Commission has opened a probe into Equifax's historic data hack, where hackers stole the sensitive personal information of about 143 million people. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KUSA 12:29 PM. MDT September 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Colorado route selected for Hyperloop projectSep 14, 2017, 10:52 a.m.
-
McManus coming off rare day of mixed emotionsSep 14, 2017, 10:50 a.m.
-
A very big announcement about DobbySep 14, 2017, 12:24 p.m.