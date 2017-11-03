Former Coach Found Guilty of Abducting and Killing 10-Year-Old Missouri Girl

The family of a 10-year-old Springfield, Missouri girl who was violently murdered is finally getting some justice after the killer was found guilty 3 years after the tragic death. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

KUSA 5:43 AM. MDT November 03, 2017

