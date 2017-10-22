Former President Jimmy Carter Is Willing To Travel To North Korea For President Trump
Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, said he is willing to go to North Korea on behalf of the Trump administration in order to dissipate rising tensions. Maria Mercedes Galuppo(@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KUSA 9:44 AM. MDT October 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
PD: Suspect starts shooting at Shotgun Willie's…Oct 22, 2017, 9:17 a.m.
-
Bennie Fowler moves up to No. 2 receiver with Sanders downOct 22, 2017, 7:53 a.m.
-
Colorado man faces attempted murder charge in flare shootingOct 22, 2017, 10:45 a.m.