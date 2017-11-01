Hartford Student Faces Hate Crime Charge for Wiping Bodily Fluids on Roommate's Belongings

A student at the University of Hartford has admitted to wiping bodily fluids onto and into the personal products of her unwitting roommate. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.

KUSA 1:35 PM. MDT November 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories