Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump Jr. Are Reportedly Giving Up Secret Service Protection
Both Kellyanne Conway and President Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., are apparently giving up his secret service protection. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
KUSA 7:14 AM. MDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Dangerous pursuit ends after suspect shot in FountainSep 19, 2017, 5:49 a.m.
-
Denver Startup Week hopes to be bigger than everSep 19, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
Group aimed at saving baby animals steals chickens…Sep 18, 2017, 10:27 p.m.