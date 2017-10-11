Khrushchev's Granddaughter: Trump Uses 'Fake News' Like Stalin Used 'Enemies of the People'
The granddaughter of a former Soviet leader calls President Donald Trump's use of the term 'fake news' just like Stalin's 'enemies of the people.' Elizabeth Keatinge has the full story.
KUSA 2:38 PM. MDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Climber takes his own life after girlfriend dies in…Oct 11, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
CDOT to fix 'one of the worst' freeway traffic…Oct 11, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
-
Man threatens to make ‘Las Vegas Part 2' attack on…Oct 11, 2017, 12:01 p.m.