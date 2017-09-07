Lindsey Graham Says He 'Smells a Rat' in Comey's Clinton Investigation
Will former FBI James Comey be testifying again in front of the U.S. Senate on Hillary Clinton's email case? One of the most powerful Republicans Senators wants to see that happen. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KUSA 5:03 PM. MDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Northern Colorado-Florida game canceled due to…Sep. 7, 2017, 4:08 p.m.
-
Burlington boy who killed parents, hurt siblings…Sep. 7, 2017, 9:35 a.m.
-
Colorado sees a prime opportunity in Amazon's mega-campusSep. 7, 2017, 4:05 p.m.