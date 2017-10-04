Masks and Gloves Worn as 'Nerve Agent' Evidence is Presented in Trial of Women Accused of Killing Kim Jung Nam
As evidence was presented in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother -- the judge and court officials worse masks and surgical gloves.For more on the story here is Zach Devita.
KUSA 11:10 AM. MDT October 04, 2017
