Nearly Half of Adult Food Allergies May Be Adult-Onset, New Research Finds
Nearly half of food allergies may not emerge until adulthood. New research places the number of Americans with food allergies who developed them later in life around 45%. Veuer's Sam Berman has more.
KUSA 3:53 PM. MDT October 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Construction projects impacting north Denver neighborhoodsOct 27, 2017, 12:46 p.m.
-
Dispose of your unwanted prescription drugs on SaturdayOct 27, 2017, 3:05 p.m.
-
9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 27- 29Oct 26, 2017, 7:57 a.m.