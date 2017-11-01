Nurse Accused of Performing Exorcism on Inmate Who Later Died
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating, after a nurse at the county jail allegedly performed an exorcism on an inmate, who died one day later. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KUSA 9:36 AM. MDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
The wonderful world of Osweiler: Brock is Broncos…Nov. 1, 2017, 8:51 a.m.
-
Lockdown lifted at East High, no weapon foundNov. 1, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
-
Legendary rock band Jane's Addiction stopping in DenverNov. 1, 2017, 9:26 a.m.