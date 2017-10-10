Poll: Trump's Approval Rating Drops in Every State

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Screams of 'terror as flames barreled down':…Oct 10, 2017, 11:58 a.m.
-
Cherry Creek North apartment complex sells for…Oct 10, 2017, 8:32 a.m.
-
Truck fire stalls I-70 traffic in foothillsOct 10, 2017, 11:02 a.m.