Report: British Prime Minister Complained to Trump After London Bombing Tweet
President Donald Trump reportedly angered the leader of one of America's closest allies with one of his tweets. This time it's the British Prime Minister. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KUSA 11:32 AM. MDT September 16, 2017
