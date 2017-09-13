Report: Trump Administration Considering Major Cap on Refugee Admissions
The Trump administration is reportedly considering a proposal to decrease the number of refugees allowed in the country to less than 50,000 people. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
KUSA 12:29 PM. MDT September 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Colorado to join suit on rollback of immigrant protectionsSep 13, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
Broncos match player donations for hurricane reliefSep 13, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
-
A list of Colorado's corn mazesSep 13, 2017, 8:46 a.m.