Steve Bannon Calls For Senator Bob Corker to Resign After Insulting President Trump
President Trump's former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, is coming after several republican senators, and he just called out one in particular. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KUSA 6:47 AM. MDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
A surprise proposal at GABFOct. 9, 2017, 8:23 p.m.
-
Aspen police buy cake for homeless man arrested on…Oct. 9, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
October snowfall good for Colorado's water supplyOct. 9, 2017, 12:43 p.m.