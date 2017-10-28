Surrogate Mother In California Unknowingly Gives Birth To Her Biological Son
A surrogate mother faced a custody battle for her son after unknowingly giving birth to her biological son while carrying the other couple's baby. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has the story.
KUSA 2:32 PM. MDT October 28, 2017
