This Country Now Has More Billionaires Than the U.S.
If you're looking to build wealth, you may consider moving to China, where, according to the Union Bank of Switzerland, one billionaire is created every three weeks. That puts Asia ahead of the United States for the first time.
KUSA 9:40 AM. MDT October 26, 2017
