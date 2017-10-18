Trump Calls Out James Comey For Protecting 'Crooked Hillary' During Email Scandal
President Trump lashed out at former FBI director James Comey on Wednesday for protecting Hillary Clinton during her private email server scandal. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KUSA 7:46 AM. MDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Teen accused of stabbing siblings and dad previously…Oct 17, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Kenny Chesney announces big Denver showOct 18, 2017, 6:50 a.m.
-
Suspects caught on camera trying to rob pot shopOct 18, 2017, 5:29 a.m.