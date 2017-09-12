Trump Campaign Reportedly Hands Over Documents to Robert Mueller in Russia Probe
For the very first time, staffers from the president's election campaign are reportedly providing documents to Robert Mueller, special counsel in the Trump Russia investigation. Aaron Dickens reports.
KUSA 12:45 PM. MDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
In the end, there was no meltdown as Broncos are 1-0Sep 12, 2017, 1:22 p.m.
-
9 hikes where you can see fall colors in ColoradoSep 12, 2017, 12:56 p.m.
-
FEMA seeking Texas residents for Harvey recovery jobsSep 12, 2017, 8:08 a.m.