Trump 'Disappointed' in the Justice Department For Not Investigating Democrats And Hillary Clinton
President Trump is again calling on the Justice Department to investigate Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KUSA 9:47 AM. MDT November 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Walmart shooting suspect due in court FridayNov. 3, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
-
Why an 'outrageous' $169,600 medical bill actually got paidNov. 2, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
-
Man guilty of leaving scene after hitting bicyclistNov. 3, 2017, 10:27 a.m.