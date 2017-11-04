Trump's Attorney Says He'll Challenge Mueller If He Goes After Old Real Estate Deals
One of President Trump's attorney's says they will challenge Special counsel Robert Mueller if the Russia probe delves into the President's former business deals. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KUSA 12:39 PM. MDT November 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: November 3-5Nov. 2, 2017, 8:05 a.m.
-
Yes, there is an election coming up and here's what…Nov. 2, 2017, 1:23 p.m.
-
Woodward won't host holiday display this yearNov. 4, 2017, 9:48 a.m.