Want an iPhone X? Prepare to Wait as Delivery Dates Push Out
If you were expecting to get in on the early orders of the new iPhone X, you may be disappointed.After Apple began accepting orders for their new product, already the shipping times could be as long as 5 weeks here in the U.S. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KUSA 10:22 AM. MDT October 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
This Denver neighborhood's first law banned selling…Oct 26, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Man who fled Scientology describes 'rampant mental…Oct 26, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 27- 29Oct 26, 2017, 7:57 a.m.