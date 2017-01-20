4 Colorado companies named to GovTech 100 list

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE, DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Four Colorado companies have been recognized in Government Technology magazine's annual GovTech 100 list.

The list includes companies focused on helping state and local government agencies become more efficient and serve their communities better.

"These companies are active in one or more market segments: administrative, service delivery, intelligent infrastructure and civic tech focus areas," Government Technology magazine says of the list.

Denver-based Engaged Public, which created Balancing Act, is among the four Colorado companies on the list.

