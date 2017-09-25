Arrow Electronics, federal labs join smart cities tech alliance

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Arrow Electronics and research organizations have joined the Denver-metro area alliance formed to help local communities adopt effective ‘smart cities’ technologies.

Centennial-based Arrow (NYSE: ARW), the technology sales and distribution giant, will assist municipalities in sorting out ‘internet of things’ technologies, drawing on Arrow’s experience working on product design and technology distribution with more than 800 technology suppliers and 125,000 purchasing companies worldwide.

“We view our primary role as an advisor,” said Aiden Mitchell, vice president of global IoT solutions with Arrow. “Because we have all these technology companies, we can be agnostic and neutral.”

The Denver South Economic Development Partnership, the lead economic development agency for the southern metro-area suburbs, formed The Colorado Smart Cities Alliance earlier this year.

