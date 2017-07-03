Astronaut on board ISS says bon voyage to Space X Dragon

Courtesy: Jack Fischer, NASA

KUSA - The Space X Dragon is back on earth.

It re-entered the earth’s atmosphere Monday morning, splashing into the ocean near Baja, California.

Colorado astronaut Jack Fischer tweeted pictures of the capsule as it made its way back to earth.

Beautiful expanse of stars-but the “long” orange one is SpaceX-11 reentering! Congrats team for a successful splashdown & great mission! pic.twitter.com/m5rMnXYZ1g — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) July 3, 2017

And there goes #Dragon… Goodbye to our 1st return visitor since Atlantis in 2011--Come on back anytime, we’ll leave the lights on for you! pic.twitter.com/D55Hg4yAhd — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) July 3, 2017

Monday its goodbye #Dragon 11 after working through 6,000 lbs of science/cargo-can’t wait to see what breakthroughs those samples may hold! pic.twitter.com/kIpFEK95qU — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) July 2, 2017

According to NASA, several technological and biological studies came back to earth on the Dragon, including a cardiac stem cell experiment, which was partially created by researchers at the University of Colorado.

Fischer tweeted several pictures this morning from his vantage point at the International Space Station.

The Dragon has been at the ISS since June 5.

