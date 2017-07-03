KUSA
Astronaut on board ISS says bon voyage to Space X Dragon

Jaime Berg, KUSA 2:26 PM. MDT July 03, 2017

KUSA - The Space X Dragon is back on earth.

It re-entered the earth’s atmosphere Monday morning, splashing into the ocean near Baja, California.

Colorado astronaut Jack Fischer tweeted pictures of the capsule as it made its way back to earth.

According to NASA, several technological and biological studies came back to earth on the Dragon, including a cardiac stem cell experiment, which was partially created by researchers at the University of Colorado.

Fischer tweeted several pictures this morning from his vantage point at the International Space Station.

“Goodbye to our 1st return visitor since Atlantis in 2011 – Come on back anytime, we’ll leave the lights on for you!” tweeted Fischer.

The Dragon has been at the ISS since June 5

