Bizarre baby registry emails freak out Amazon shoppers

USA TODAY
Several Amazon users received an unusual message claiming someone purchased a gift for them from their baby registry.
There's one problem. Unless Alexa has magical pregnancy-sensing powers, a lot of users aren't expecting.
Just got an email someone sent me a gift from my Amazon baby registry?— Virginia Draws 🎨 (@VPoltrack) September 19, 2017
I have A LOT of questions. What I don't have is a baby...
When you receive an email from @amazon that says someone "purchased a gift from your baby registry" #GetItTogetherAmazon #NotPregnant pic.twitter.com/JccuGiawrk— Kailyn McGowan (@kailyn_13) September 19, 2017
Apparently I'm pregnant because Amazon told me someone bought me something from my baby registry. Who knew— Tom (@T_Strube) September 19, 2017
Some users were concerned the emails were part of a phishing attempt to secure their Amazon credentials.
In a statement, Amazon said it has notified customers who received the messages, apologizing "for any confusion this may have caused."
"A technical glitch caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert e-mail," said Amazon's statement.
