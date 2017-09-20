KUSA
Bizarre baby registry emails freak out Amazon shoppers

Brett Molina, USA TODAY , KUSA 11:05 AM. MDT September 20, 2017

USA TODAY - This is not the Amazon delivery email users typically have in mind.

Several Amazon users received an unusual message claiming someone purchased a gift for them from their baby registry.

There's one problem. Unless Alexa has magical pregnancy-sensing powers, a lot of users aren't expecting.

Some users were concerned the emails were part of a phishing attempt to secure their Amazon credentials.

In a statement, Amazon said it has notified customers who received the messages, apologizing "for any confusion this may have caused."

"A technical glitch caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert e-mail," said Amazon's statement.

