Colorado apartment operator Aimco loses 'illicit subletting' court fight with Airbnb

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver-based national apartment operator that accused online short-term real estate rental company Airbnb in a lawsuit of encouraging "illicit subletting" of its apartments has lost its court fight in California.

Apartment Investment and Management Co. (Aimco) sued Airbnb in California and Florida last November, alleging that Airbnb assisted "Aimco tenants to breach their leases in order to sublet their apartments."

"Those assisted by Airbnb to use Aimco property in violation of the Aimco lease are trespassers, with unvetted personal histories, and no vested interest in maintaining a peaceful community atmosphere," Aimco claimed in February.

But last week in Los Angeles, a judge ruled in Airbnb's favor.

