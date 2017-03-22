Colorado supersonic airplane startup raises $33 million

An artist's rendition of a Boom supersonic aircraft in flight. (Photo: COURTESY BOOM TECHNOLOGY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Colorado aerospace company working on building an affordable supersonic airplane has raised $33 million in new funding.

Boom Technology, which is based at Centennial Airport, will use the funding to build its XB-1 supersonic jet, according to various media sources i ncluding TechCrunch.com and the Denver Post.

Boom Technology said the first flight of the XB-1 is set for next year. "Subsonic flight tests will be conducted east of the Denver metro area, with supersonic flight proven near Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California," the company said on its website.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

