Colorado woman creates cast alternative

KUSA - If you’ve ever broken your arm, you know how hard it can be to do things like shower or wash your hands with a cast on.

A woman in Pueblo with a background in chemical engineering is trying to solve that problem.

Diana Hall is using 3D printing to create splints that are a more breathable and cleaner alternative to a traditional cast.

Hall’s company, ActivArmor, creates splints to help people with broken bones heal without the inconvenience of a cast.

She got the idea to make the splints after working with kids.

Prior to starting ActivArmor, Hall started a mentoring program for children in poverty in Pueblo.

The children lived in substandard living conditions and some would break bones.

“They’d get filthy, one boy got his cast wet, and didn’t tell anyone and he ended up with scarring,” Hall said. “I knew technology was available to provide people with a waterproof, hygienic alternative.”

Hall says she hopes to bring her product to hospitals around the country. She says it can be a better way to treat injuries from children to the elderly to athletes.

Hall is the only employee at ActivArmor, but hopes to hire dozens of Colorado workers in the near future.

