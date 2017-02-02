Colorado's acting U.S. attorney going after cyber criminals

(Photo: ISTOCK/WELCOMIA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s acting U.S. attorney Bob Tryoer is going after cyber criminals.

He has set up a new six-attorney unit called the cybercrime and national security section. And the team includes attorneys who are experts in investigating and prosecuting cyber-enabled crimes and national security cases.

Troyer, who was named acting U.S. attorney in Aug. 2016, also created a digital currency crimes coordinator to address the emerging threat of criminals using digital currency and dark-net forums to commit serious crime that is often difficult to track using traditional investigative techniques, he said.

The move makes the Colorado office able to respond to new and serious threats in the areas of cybercrime and national security, his office said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p1l10

